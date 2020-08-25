Jessica Alba’s sparkly 'slay at home' look is the most glam thing you’ll see all day The actress' Missguided look by Kendall Jenner's stylist Dani Michelle is now on sale

While lockdown restrictions have been eased, we’re still spending a lot of time at home and the truth is we’ve truly been perfecting how to do ‘new normal’ glamour whether in our face mask style (Hello, sparkly face coverings) or our stay at home looks. And we’ve just discovered our new “slay at home” icon, Jessica Alba – mum to three children: Honor, 12, Haven, nine and two-year-old Hayes – who shared a glittery loungewear look on Instagram that we absolutely love.

The actress shared a peek at her new sparkly white PJs on Instagram: a Dani Michelle x Missguided coordinated set with a button-down top and trousers. It’s no surprise that the co-ord set is so glam – it was created by Dani Michelle, one of L.A.’s top celebrity stylists who has worked with the likes of Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.

And if that wasn’t enough to make this set a must-have, the best part is the trousers are on sale.

Dani Michelle x Missguided white co-ord sequin pocket trousers, was £45, now £36, MIssguided

The matching sparkly top, which is priced at £36 ($42), is actually a sequin shirt dress that can be worn open or buttoned up, and the bottoms, seen above, are white sequin pants featuring an elasticated waist – the best-ever lockdown invention – and pockets. And underneath you can wear a simple vest or t-shirt, or you can snap up the matching white sequin bralette for £25 ($23).

So how about it - are you ready to slay all day? At home, or while safely social distancing, of course.

