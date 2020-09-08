Love Kelly Ripa's flirty floral dress? We've found the perfect Reformation dupe

Monday's Live with Kelly and Ryan was pretty special, as not only was it the last show in Kelly Ripa's home, but she was joined by husband Mark Consuelos for some Labor Day celebrations too! The couple enjoyed the holiday with a BBQ lunch in their Hamptons garden, and Kelly wore the most perfect Labor Day dress – a floral Reformation mini that we want to get our hands on.

The dress, named the Sable, features dainty blue flowers with a smocked bodice and cute bow tie straps. Priced at $198, it’s a great any-occasion dress, and can be worn into fall with tights and a chunky knitted cardigan. You'll have to shop quickly if you want Kelly's dress – it's so popular it’s almost sold out, with only a few sizes left.

Don't worry though, as we've found a similar style at Topshop for only $68. Featuring similar tiny flowers, it has a shirred bust too with capped sleeves, that can be worn on or off the shoulder.

And Urban Outfitters carry another similar style, with autumnal florals and a silky finish – and it's on sale for the ultimate bargain. We'll be layering ours with a long sleeved body and chunky boots as we move into the colder months.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Today with Kelly and Ryan has given us a glimpse into the host's glamorous homes as the show is transmitted from their houses; but it's all change today as the pair reunite and head back into the New York studio. We can't wait!

