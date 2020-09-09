Lorraine Kelly's dreamy polka dot shirt dress is on our wishlist

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lorraine Kelly was the picture of elegance on Wednesday, when she donned a beautiful polka dot shirt dress to present her popular breakfast show.

Crafted from a silky material, the star wore her collar open and accessorised with a chic silver charm necklace.

WATCH: You'll be obsessed with Lorraine Kelly's gorgeous hair transformation

For anyone as in love with Lorraine's stylish look as we are, you'll be pleased to know that & Other Stories' 'Polka Dot Waist Tie Midi Dress', £95, is a near-exact match to the presenter's frock.

We love Lorraine's dress!

Featuring a floaty A-line skirt, waist tie and an all-over polka dot print, the pretty piece is perfect for bundling up beneath a jumper once chillier climes arrive.

Since returning from her summer break, Lorraine has been rocking some seriously fabulous looks.

Just last week, the 60-year-old donned a lobster print top from Forever Unique with a pair of smart trousers from one of her favourite brands - Marks & Spencer.

We're not sure we've ever seen a shirt quite as show-stopping as Lorraine's, who finished her look with a pair of vampy red heels from Zara, with hair and makeup by Helen Hand.

Polka Dot Waist Tie Midi Dress, £95, & Other Stories

Plenty of fans rushed to Lorraine's Instagram to compliment her bold outfit, with one writing: "Oh my, I need this shirt!" and another adding: "Whoa! Hot hot hot!"

No doubt the doting mum is thrilled to be back working with her loyal hairdresser and makeup artist Helen Hand, who recently returned to the studio to work with the star again.

The pair posed for a sweet selfie together on Thursday, with Helen writing: "It's Thursday! All dressed in my PPE for a morning of make up and hair on the @lorraine show with @lorrainekellysmith."

