Jennifer Lopez shops a bargain with $60 sneakers during lunch with sister Lynda

When you're Jennifer Lopez, you can wear any designer brand, luxury label or even couture clothing that takes your fancy, so we love that J-Lo chose a much more budget-friendly pair of sneakers for lunch with big sister Lynda. And the best part? They're from her own brand!

Jennifer and sister Lynda headed for lunch in New York

Heading out for lunch in New York with her big sister, Jennifer wore a signature caramel coloured combo; she teamed a pair of high-waisted linen pants with a simple Wolford white tank and Hermes bracelet. And as well as her super-chic patterned face mask, she finished her look off with a pair of JLo Jennifer Lopez Amitres Platform Sneakers.

JLo Amitres Platform Sneakers, $59.99, DSW

The shoes, priced at $59.99, are a chic alternative to traditional sneakers. With their wedged heeled and clean-white finish, they’re pure J-Lo with their glitzy accents and are the perfect chic but comfortable accessory. Jennifer proves you can wear them anywhere, even a swanky Manhattan restaurant.

J-Lo's shoe collection is packed with sports luxe footwear, including a glittery pair of pumps and a quilted sneaker with hardware accents.

JLo Jennifer Lopez Angelique Platform Sneaker, $79.90, DSW

Animal print lovers won't be disappointed either, as there's a choice of snakeskin sneakers or leopard print espadrille sneakers too.

JLo Espadrille Sneakers, $69.99, DSW

Jennifer isn't the only glam member of the Lopez family. She recently starred in a fashion campaign for Coach with her mom Guadalupe, and the resemblance between the Hustlers actress and her mother was uncanny. In a heartfelt Instagram post for her 74th birthday, Jennifer said about her mom: “She is the definition of youthful and timeless at any age." Aww!

