Lorraine Kelly stuns in mesmerising swan print dress The TV star made her return to ITV on Tuesday

Lorraine Kelly brought a new meaning to animal print on Tuesday as she made a stylish return to her ITV show.

The TV star stunned in a gorgeous swan print midi shirt dress by Hobbs – and we need this in our wardrobe!

Featuring a collard neckline, long sleeves, and side pockets, the frock skims the body beautifully for a comfortable wear.

While it's a little pricey at £149, it's sure to become a wardrobe staple thanks to its classic black and white colourway and playful print.

Lorraine Kelly looked fab in her swan print dress

We've certainly missed Lorraine's classic style options over the last couple of months. Before she took her summer break in July, Lorraine stunned fans in an eye-popping purple & Others Stories frock.

Lorraine is a big fan of shirt dresses and this one was no different. Featuring a chic square buckle waistband and slanted front pockets, the midi dress is made from sustainably sourced material, making it purse and planet-friendly.

Hobbs Swan Print Shirt Dress, £149, John Lewis

And amazingly, despite being in the sale for £46, it's still available in select sizes! But you need to be quick because it's flying off the virtual shelves.

We may be seeing less of Lorraine in the next few months after it was rumoured that she is heading to Strictly Come Dancing.

However, Lorraine recently confirmed in her column for HELLO! that she will not be appearing on the hit BBC show. "I've read the rumours (mostly started by naughty Ben Shephard) which have made me laugh, but I can categorically 100 per cent confirm that I'm not going to be a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing," she wrote.

