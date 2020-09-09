Gemma Collins dazzles in bodycon dress as she shows off three stone weight loss

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Gemma Collins just turned up the heat in a big way. The TOWIE favourite took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share a snap from a boat trip down The Thames, and she was looking better than ever.

The bubbly Essex star showed off her three stone weight loss in a dramatic sequinned dress, making a serious statement in the figure-hugging number. The flattering 'Sienna' frock, which retails at £140 on her website, boasts a low-cut neckline, long sleeves and an empire waistline.

SEE MORE: Gemma Collins shows off her secret talent as she performs in rainbow stripes

Gemma Collins looked gorgeous in a bedazzled blush pink dress

Gemma captioned the picture: "Tuesday nights down the Thames such a beautiful evening making the most of the last of summer this dress is on my website".

CASUAL VIBES: Gemma's loungewear collection is extraordinarily extravagant

We don't think we've ever seen Gemma look so good – and her fans were all in agreement. One wrote, "Gosh i have never seen you look lovelier", while another enthused,"Omg you looking jaw-droppingly gorgeous". Former MIC star Ashley James also commented on her post, writing: "You look so beautiful".

Gemma was enjoying a boat trip for a very special reason. Not only was she toasting the end of summer, but she was also celebrating exciting news… her first collection with In The Style launches this week!

The TOWIE star has been sharing sneak peeks at her In The Style range

She explained: "@inthestylecurve I’ve got my first proper clothing range dropping after the huge success of the memayyyy range!! It launches on Thursday 6pm on the @inthestyle app!! Exclusive sizes 16-28 ladies and it’s amazing!! Perfect prints and shapes for autumn! #ad".

DISCOVER: Ruth Langsford has some exciting news for fashion fans

Gemma has been sharing snippets of what fans can expect from her plus-size range, and we predict a mass sell-out. From floaty floral dresses to the perfect pair of ripped jeans, the collection looks packed full of simple yet super wearable wardrobe staples.

The Diva Forever star's deal comes hot on the heels of her meme collaboration with the brand, which saw the likes of Little Mix wearing clothes from her viral-themed edit.

Gemma Collins I'm Claustrophobic Darren sweatshirt, £15, In The Style

To make way for the new range, the meme collection is currently on sale. Who can forget The GC's hilarious 'I'm Claustrophobic Darren' quote on Celebrity Big Brother? Well, now you can wear it with pride thanks to this hilarious sweater, which is reduced to just £15. Bargain.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.