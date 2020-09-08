Kelly Ripa wows fans in the chicest optical illusion dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It was a big day on Tuesday for the Live with Kelly and Ryan team, as the show finally made its way back to its New York studio home. And to mark the occasion, Kelly Ripa wore a suitably chic dress on Tuesday's show - a prairie style design from Cynthia Rowley. Adore!

Kelly's back to work dress is a serious style moment

Kelly's swoon-worthy dress features an abstract geo print, fitted waist, flared skirt, and our favorite part, the cutest ruffle trims. With its long sleeves and Autumnal colours, it is definitely going on our fall fashion wishlist. Kelly added a pair of emerald green Gianvito Rossi heels for the perfect mismatch.

READ MORE: What is Kelly Ripa's net worth?

Cynthia Rowley Campbell Dress, $450, Farfetch

Kelly also let viewers in on a little style secret, and why she chose a dress with big, bold shoulders. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video outlining her outfit details and added: "A little color, giant bold shoulder. If your shoulders are big, your waist looks smaller, they say. Not sure, you'll have to tell me!" We're taking note, Kelly, and found this budget-friendly version from H&M - complete with ruffles, big shoulders and a prairie-esque print, too.

Ruffle dress, $34.99, H&M

SHOP: 7 Ganni pieces Kelly Ripa would definitely buy from her favorite fashion label

Earlier in the day, Kelly reunited with her co-host Ryan Seacrest backstage, who she hasn't seen in person for months. But we couldn't stop staring at Kelly's glorious yellow skirt, a neon dream from Valentino which she wore with a simple white tee, white sneakers, and the must-have accessory of the moment - a face mask.

Kelly headed back into the studio to reunite with Ryan Seacrest

We're definitely copying Kelly and adding a neon yellow pleated skirt to our closet; this Monki style is an affordable dupe of Kelly's Valentino midi and will be the perfect companion to our cosy oatmeal knits and chunky boots come the colder spell.

Pleated skirt, $30, Monki

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.