We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Victoria Beckham just pulled off the most unusual autumn look we've seen in a while. The designer, 46, showed off her fashion expertise by selecting the most surprising combination of pieces from her new Autumn/Winter 2020 collection.

DISCOVER: Victoria Beckham shares glimpse inside her incredible walk-in-wardrobe

The mother-of-four modelled a smart tweed blazer, layered over a white shirt and purple midi skirt. The pièce de résistance was a pair of bright green leather boots.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham models divisive look

She captioned the image: "Trying out Reels to show you how I’m wearing some of my go-to pieces for the new season x vb". Victoria then filmed herself strutting around her amazing walk in wardrobe, showing off her picks from her new collection.

MAKING A CHANGE: Victoria and David move home with their four children

Explaining the thinking behind her unconventional pairing, she told fans it was all about hero pieces that work for every occasion. "I just want to get a lot out of my wardrobe so I love the fact the jacket works with a skirt, it works with jeans…", she said.

Victoria Beckham's fans couldn't agree about her unusual outfit

The jury was out among Victoria's fans, however. The quirky ensemble proved to be total marmite – with some declaring it the height of fashion and others left unimpressed.

WOW: Victoria and David film inside their jaw-dropping £31million house

One fan commented, "What a gorgeous outfit", while another was loving the retro workwear vibe, writing, "Memories of my 1980 outfits love this look". Personal trainer to the stars Tracy Anderson enthused: "The jacket! The skirt! Those BOOTS!!!!!! You have THE way with colors!".

Victoria paired a purple skirt with green boots and a tweed blazer

Others were unconvinced by her latest fashion choice. One shared, "Not too sure on the colours together". A second fan wrote: "In my opinion, colors do not mix, and long boots and long skirts are not a beautiful idea, green and purple? I think it would be better if it was yellow instead of green its just my opinion."

SEE MORE: David Beckham sparks debate after sharing bedroom photo

It shouldn't work... but in our humble opinion, the colour-clashing combo and the unconventional jacket/skirt pairing somehow does!

Chain Belt 70s Skirt in Purple, £750.00, Victoria Beckham

If you're looking to update your wardrobe with a key piece to see you through the colder months, Victoria's purple 'Chain Belt 70s Skirt' is the perfect choice.

The retro-inspired skirt is ideal for heading back to work for those of us going back into the office. It's on the pricey side at £750, but we think it's a total investment piece.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.