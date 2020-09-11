Tess Daly nails back to work dressing in all-black ensemble The Strictly star looked so chic

After some back to work dressing inspiration? Look no further than Tess Daly's latest look.

The Strictly star's chic all-black ensemble is drop-dead gorgeous, and we love that she even made room for trainers!

Sharing a behind-the-scenes snap of her latest photoshoot, Tess could be seen sitting cross-legged in front of a green screen, and we're obsessed with her sleeveless polo neck top and cigarette trousers combo.

WATCH: Behind the scenes at Tess Daly's HELLO! photoshoot

Best of all, the doting mum topped off her sharp look with a pair of white trainers, proving that you can still rule the boardroom in a comfy pair of shoes!

Tess' outfit is perfect for the boardroom

The presenter has been rocking some killer looks over the last few weeks, and we still haven’t been able to get the beautiful polka dot frock she wore on a date night with husband Vernon Kay last month out of our heads.

Tess looked sensational in the Topshop frock, which featured a flattering bardot neckline, on-trend puff sleeves and a floaty, asymmetric hem – not to mention a sweet tie waist!

But of course, what we're really looking forward to is seeing Tess back on the Strictly stage – year after year the mother-of-two wows viewers with her show-stopping dresses.

Tess looked sensational on a date night with husband Vernon Kay

You'll be pleased to know that the hit BBC show is returning to screens sooner than expected, with the first of four Strictly: The Best Of… shows airing later this month in the build-up to the return of the brand new series!

Each episode will showcase the nation’s favourite moments from themed weeks, Movies, Musicals, Blackpool and the Final. The first theme will be Strictly: The Best Of Movies, which will kick off at 7.30pm on Saturday 19 September on BBC One.

Hosted by Tess and Claudia Winkleman, each special will see the fab four judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli as well all the Strictly professional dancers and special guests reminisce about the iconic dances, the high-octane group numbers and the standout moments.

Fingers crossed there'll be some knockout sequins included (we're looking at you, Tess).

