Tess Daly stuns in plunging animal print swimsuit - and it's £25 in the sale The Strictly host channelled Kate Middleton with her beach outfit

If you're thinking about heading to the beach in the warmer weather, then turn to Tess Daly for fashion inspiration. The Strictly Come Dancing presenter totally wowed her Instagram followers after sharing a snap of herself soaking up the sunshine in her garden dressed in a gorgeous swimsuit, kaftan and sunglasses - and we want her entire outfit!

Biba cheetah swimsuit, was £50 now £25, House of Frasier

Tess' swimsuit of choice was from Biba and featured a cheetah print pattern, plunging V-neck and black strappy detailing. We've tracked down the gorgeous style and it's half price in the sale, costing £25 down from £50, and all sizes are still in stock. So if you're considering refreshing your summer wardrobe, then now is the time to do so! The blonde beauty paired it with a clashing tiger print cover-up from the same brand, and although Tess' exact style doesn't appear to be available to buy, there are several similar styles are in the sale for £23.

Tess looked incredible in the cheetah swimsuit and clashing tiger print cover-up

Not forgetting her accessories, the mum-of-two turned to one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite designers for her sunglasses. The £165 Aspinal of London design featured a nude D-shaped frame that added a touch of 1960s Italian Riviera glamour to her ensemble.

Riviera sunglasses, £165, Aspinal of London

"HEATWAVE. Hope you’re enjoying this beautiful weather? I’ve grabbed a few minutes outdoors; soaking up the sun (SPF 50) and planning our Amber's 11th birthday tomorrow," the star captioned the picture. Fans rushed to compliment Tess on her outfit, with one writing, "Love the look" and another adding, "Wow you look absolutely gorgeous Tess."

She went on to reveal the delicious treats she had planned for her daughter's celebrations, including homemade pizzas, ice cream sundaes and butterfly cakes - and they all looked delicious! The 51-year-old gave fans a glimpse inside Amber's pink-themed party on Saturday complete with an elaborate balloon display, plenty of presents and her impressive homemade treats.

