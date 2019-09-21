Tess Daly dazzles in gorgeous red jumpsuit for the first Strictly live show The host is sequin ready...

It's back! The sequins, the dancing and all that orange fake tan have returned for series 17 of hit ballroom dancing show Strictly Come Dancing. Kicking off Saturday night's much-anticipated first live show were national treasures Tess Daly and her partner in style-crime Claudia Winkleman. We've missed the presenting duo since last Christmas, so it was fab-u-lous to see their wit and sparkly frocks back on telly. Tess loves a show-stopping gown and her first outfit of the series didn't disappoint. The star wowed in a gorgeous sleeveless fire engine red jumpsuit complete with gem embellishment which she teamed with chic red high heels and loose waves.

Tess looked stunning decked out in red

We give Tess a big 10 points for her gorgeous red jumpsuit, styled by her longtime stylist James Yardley. We just love the way the fabric falls to her ankles and that elegant strapless neckline is so flattering. The mum-of-two, who is married to fellow TV presenter Vernon Kay, accessorised with some beautiful earrings.

MORE: Strictly's Tess Daly shares a peek inside her dressing room and reveals dream décor

Tess nailed it with her beauty look as ever. The host, who took over the role from the late Bruce Forsyth with Claudia in 2014, wore her hair loose and curled, which looked gorgeous with her red jumpsuit. The star went all out with her makeup, using some shimmery eyeshadow and accentuating her lashes with a thick coat of mascara. Her cheekbones were defined with a bold sweep of a rosy blush while her lips were a nude pink shade.

MORE: Catherine Tyldesley reveals how she and her husband have been preparing for Strictly

At the end of August, Tess and Claudia reunited after their summer breaks for the launch show filming at London's Television Centre, looking amazing on the red carpet. While Claudia wore a red sequinned suit by Zara, Tess chose a glamorous blue velvet dress by Alexandre Vauthier for the event.

We can't wait to see what she wears next!