It will soon be time for Strictly Come Dancing – yay! – and Tess Daly has already given us a hint at the fab-u-lous outfits we can expect from her this year.

The TV star looked gorgeous on Thursday as she reunited with co-star Claudia Winkleman to film a 'best of Strictly' special, wearing a stunning sparkly silver top that has us finally excited for the weekend again.

MORE: How Strictly Come Dancing could break a major rule this year

Loading the player...

WATCH: Claudia Winkleman reveals exciting Strictly news

Tess teamed her bardot top with a pair of crisp white flared trousers and simple strappy heels. Her hair was styled in her usual bouncy waves and she added a classic smokey eye and nude lip.

Needless to say, her followers went wild for the ensemble, with many begging to know where her top is from. One commented: "Tess, where is your top from, it's gorgeous!!!" Another wrote: "The sparkly top.... where from please?!!"

Tess Daly stunned fans in her gorgeous sequin top

Other fans were just blown away by how stunning Tess and Claudia looked. "Looking gorgeous ladies," gushed one. "Lovely to see you two together, gorgeous ladies," added another.

While Tess didn't share where her exact top is from, we've tracked down a beautiful dupe from the high street – and it's only £40!

Sequin Bardot Smock Top, £40, RIver Island

READ MORE: Strictly's Tess Daly shares a peek inside her dressing room and reveals dream décor

River Island's silver bardot smock top is a perfect match and features long sleeves, sequin embellishment, and an easy-to-wear relaxed fit. It's still available in sizes 6-18, but we reckon it won't hang around for long!

Tess and Claudia will return later this year to the hit BBC One show after it confirmed it would be back despite COVID-19 but will be a shorter run than usual.

One thing is for sure, we can't wait to get a weekly dose of Tess and Claudia's incredible outfits! They never fail to surprise us with their gorgeous ensembles, but will definitely have to up their game if they want to beat last year's incredibly stylish season.

Tess had a number of stand-out looks, including her show-stopping multicoloured dress that she wore for movie week.

Designed by Suzanne Neville in collaboration with Tess’s stylist, James Yardley, he told HELLO! at the time: "Suzanne and I designed this bespoke gown specifically for Movie week. After going through numerous ombré fabric swatches we settled on this delicate pastel pink, green and blue chiffon. The design intricately put together by Suzanne Neville and her team pays homage to the movie dresses of the 1970’s designed by iconic dressmakers such as Halston."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.