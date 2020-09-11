We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kelly Brook just made brown this season's hottest colour.

The model wore a gorgeous autumnal ensemble to work on Thursday, and we're in love with her seriously stylish look.

WATCH: Kelly Brook shows off her super glam work outfit

Donning a mocha coloured turtleneck paid with a metallic bronze skirt, the Heart Radio host was a vision as she left her on-air duties.

Topping off her outfit with a fresh pair of white trainers and accessorising with delicate silver jewellery, Kelly proved that brown is as chic a shade as any.

Kelly looked gorgeous

Uniqlo's 'Accordian Pleated Skirt' is available in a shade almost identical to Kelly's and even features on-trend pleats.

We'll certainly be picking up a few different shades of the brand's skirt, and at £24.90 we won't be breaking the bank while we're at it.

Much like us, the former Strictly star is something of a Zara addict, and often rocks gorgeous pieces from the high street favourite.

Accordian Pleated Skirt, £24.90, Uniqlo

Just last week, Kelly turned heads in a beautiful neutral look, and you'll be pleased to hear that her show-stopping faux leather trousers were by the popular brand, as was the model's crisp white shirt.

Kelly often wows fans with her affordable fashion looks, from Zara to F&F.

Hours before causing a stir in her leather-look trousers, the 40-year-old wowed in a pair of skinny jeans from the Tesco brand's collection, which cost from just £18 to £22.

Kelly accessorised with chic silver jewellery

Back in August, she showed off another pretty piece from the range, wearing a beautiful floral dress with a flattering leg split.

"Out yesterday in my favourite @fandfclothing summer dress," she captioned her photo.

One Tesco employee commented: "The dress on my department is vanishing quick. I love the sleeves and more so the split detail. You look absolutely fab in it."

