Vogue Williams' silky date night dress is too beautiful for words She headed out for dinner with husband Spencer

Vogue Williams and husband Spencer Matthews enjoyed a date night on Tuesday evening, and we're so in love with Vogue's outfit!

The star looked beautiful in a silk dress from Réalisation Par, which featured floral details and a flattering V neckline.

Sharing the outfit on her Instagram Stories, Vogue revealed that stylist Corina Gaffey had picked up the gorgeous dress for her, which she teamed with a pair of Aquazzura heels that she got from luxury secondhand store Sellier Knightsbridge.

Vogue modelled her gorgeous dress on Instagram Stories

The presenter also added some stacked gold necklaces to her look, as well as her signature tan which is no doubt courtesy of her beauty brand Bare By Vogue.

Vogue wore a dress by Réalisation Par

Réalisation Par's luxurious dresses are also loved by the likes of Holly Willoughby and even Rosie Huntington-Whitely, so Vogue's in great company!

On Monday, it was a rainbow dress from Olivia Rubin that caught fan's eyes, after Vogue wore the polka-dot midi for her debut on Steph McGovern's new show Steph's Packed Lunch.

Liv dress, £235, Réalisation Par

Sharing a gorgeous shot of her look on Instagram, she also posted a sweet tribute to the team working on the show - revealing that she had taken baby daughter Gigi with her on set.

"What a day! I can’t tell you how much fun I had on @packedlunchc4 with @stephlunch @miquitaoliver @doctors_kitchen. I love doing live TV, actually I just love working in TV and I've missed it," she wrote.

Vogue wowed in Olivia Rubin on Monday

"We had a great first show and I've been really lucky that the crew are so accommodating to me being a working mom.

"I'm not quite ready to leave Gigi for the day and I’m still feeding her so it’s a little easier to take her with me for now," Vogue added. "It's nice to be able to get back to work and feel super supported, I love my job, going to sleep feeling v happy."

