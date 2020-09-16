We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden looked incredible as she stepped out from the Heart Radio studios in London on Wednesday!

The star rocked a gorgeous Topshop mini dress as the UK enjoyed another day of warm weather – teaming the bargain frock with a pair of strappy black heels and with her hair tied back in a chic ponytail.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's sensational floral dress sparks big debate

And true to form, she posted a tongue-in-cheek Boomerang video on her Instagram page, too – to share her new dress with her fans.

Amanda rocked a Topshop mini dress on Wednesday

Even better, Amanda's latest pick is currently in the sale at Topshop! The 'Lime Green Angel Sleeve Mini Dress' is reduced from £35.99 down to £25.19, and would look just as lovely teamed with trainers or sandals.

Loading the player...



Amanda's chic fashion moments over the years

The Britain's Got Talent judge has been embracing the September heatwave in a bevy of gorgeous outfits, rocking a Melissa Odabash beach dress on Tuesday and a pair of cute khaki shorts on Monday.

MORE: Ruth Langsford's super-flattering power suit leaves fans swooning

And of course, she's been wowing us with her formal outfits on the latest series of BGT, too!

Mini dress, £25.19, Topshop

The star's stylist Karl Willett has previously spoken to HELLO! about her daring style, revealing that while she loves to have fun with clothes, she always wants to inspire other women, too.

"She loves to take risks and be adventurous," he said. "Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries of previous years."

Amanda posed in her Topshop dress

He added: "I would describe Amanda's style as fresh, summery, elegant and she proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire everyday women to recreate these looks from the high street."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.