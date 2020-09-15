Vogue Williams' dreamy rainbow dress has to be seen to be believed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Vogue Williams made her debut on Steph's Packed Lunch on Monday, and wow – what a dress she chose for her on-screen moment!

The mum of two looked beautiful in her rainbow, polka-dot and striped number, which came from one of her favourite brands Olivia Rubin. We expect nothing less from you Vogue!

MORE: Michelle Keegan stuns with effortless new look to announce exciting fashion news

Sharing a gorgeous shot of her look on Instagram, she also posted a sweet tribute to the team working on the show - revealing that she had taken baby daughter Gigi with her on set.

Vogue looked incredible in her Olivia Rubin dress

"What a day! I can’t tell you how much fun I had on @packedlunchc4 with @stephlunch @miquitaoliver @doctors_kitchen. I love doing live TV, actually I just love working in TV and I've missed it," she wrote.

Loading the player...



Vogue and husband Spencer introduce baby daughter Gigi

"We had a great first show and I've been really lucky that the crew are so accommodating to me being a working mom.

"I'm not quite ready to leave Gigi for the day and I’m still feeding her so it’s a little easier to take her with me for now," Vogue added. "It's nice to be able to get back to work and feel super supported, I love my job, going to sleep feeling v happy."

SHOP SIMILAR: Olivia Rubin 'Marley' dress, £210, Coggles

Sadly, Vogue's colourful dress is no longer available to shop at Olivia Rubin, but we have spotted the 'Marley' dress in a different colour-way on sale, reduced from £420 down to £210. But hurry, as there's limited sizes available!

Her latest look comes after Vogue felt compelled to defend herself following comments that were made about her body after she welcomed Gigi in July – she received several messages from fans after sharing a tanning tutorial whilst wearing a bikini.

Vogue defended herself after sharing her tanning tutorial

Posting a clip of herself working out, she wrote: "There is no secret! I got a lot of comments and mails about the video I posted the other day. Mainly positive but my god there were some awful ones!"

The star added: "I didn’t post that video to show off my body. I have always done tan tutorials, I don't feel the need to hide my body because as I've read 'it’s unrealistic six weeks PP'.

Vogue also wore an Olivia Rubin cardi on Thursday

"What should a body look like after a baby? There isn’t a set way it should look. I don’t want anyone to feel bad about their bodies and I certainly don't want to be made [to] feel bad about my own."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.