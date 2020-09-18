Amanda Holden's flirty floral Topshop dress is the stuff of dreams

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden wowed in another bargain Topshop buy on Friday!

The star smiled for cameras as she left the Heart Radio studios in the sunshine, looking lovely in the silky midi frock which features pretty pastel floral details.

Even better, the floaty dress is now reduced from £45.99 down to just £20 in the Topshop sale, but it's selling out quickly in most sizes. Alternatively, it's available to shop at ASOS at the full price tag.

Amanda looked lovely in her Topshop dress

Amanda teamed her look with a pair of strappy suede heels, sunglasses and her nude Gucci bag, and wore her blonde hair in a soft tousled blow-dry.

Amanda's glamorous style over the years

Her latest high street pick is the 'Willow Floral Print Angel Sleeve Midi Dress', which has pretty butterfly sleeves, a nipped in waist and flattering split skirt.

Angel sleeve dress, £20, Topshop

Amanda has been rocking plenty of affordable pieces this week, wearing Zara on Thursday and another Topshop dress on Wednesday.

Thursday's head-to-toe white look had fans rushing to compliment her on her outfit – including the flared white trousers that caused a near sell-out at Zara.



Rocking a white look in Zara trousers on Thursday

She paired the leg-lengthening trousers with a gorgeous broderie blouse from another of her favourite brands, Wyse London, which is also loved by the likes of Christine Lampard.

Of course, we also eagerly await Amanda's Britain's Got Talent outfits each week, so here's hoping Saturday night will see her wearing another show-stopping look.

Amanda's BGT looks are always ultra-glam

The star's stylist Karl Willett has previously spoken to HELLO! about her daring style, revealing that while she loves to have fun with clothes, she always wants to inspire other women, too.

"She loves to take risks and be adventurous," he said. "Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries of previous years."

He added: "I would describe Amanda's style as fresh, summery, elegant and she proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire everyday women to recreate these looks from the high street."

