Vogue Williams proved why the cardigan is the latest must-have on fashionistas radars – and we're adding her blindingly bright number to our wishlist.

The Heart FM star transformed the humble cover-up from granny-chic to runway-worthy by choosing a vibrant pink design and adding a few simple styling touches.

Vogue looked gorgeous in Olivia Rubin's chunky knitted 'Cecily Cardigan', which features a statement pink check print, large pearl buttons and inside popper fastening.

WATCH: Vogue Williams nails date night dressing in this fabulous frock

She teamed it with a gorgeous white dress by LoveShackFancy at Outdazl and a pair of pink Gucci strappy heels.

The frock features floral embroidery, pleating, a lace-trimmed crewneck, puffed sleeves and ruffles! No wonder it's nearly sold out, even with a £320 price tag.

Adding a stylish twist to her outfit, Vogue left the cardigan open but added a pretty patterned belt to cinch in her waist, and rolled the sleeves up for extra style points.

How perfect is Vogue's cardigan?

If you want to get your hands on Vogue's £250 cardi then you need to act fast because it's only left in a select number of sizes.

The mum-of-two shared a gorgeous selfie of her outfit on Instagram, which she captioned: "It’s actually very hard to decide what to wear with this weather! Short dresses and cardigans it is."

Her fans were quick to compliment her on her stunning look, with one writing: "All about the cardigans right now! Love the pink." Another added: "Love that cardi, pretty in pink."

Vogue wore a dress by Réalisation Par

Earlier this week, Vogue delighted her fans once again thanks to her incredible outfit for her date night with husband Spencer Matthews.

The star looked beautiful in a silk dress from Réalisation Par, which featured floral details and a flattering V neckline.

Sharing the outfit on her Instagram Stories, Vogue revealed that stylist Corina Gaffey had picked up the gorgeous dress for her, which she teamed with a pair of Aquazzura heels that she got from luxury secondhand store Sellier Knightsbridge.

Réalisation Par's luxurious dresses are also loved by the likes of Holly Willoughby and even Rosie Huntington-Whitely, so Vogue's in great company!

