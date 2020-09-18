We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We're so happy to have Christine Lampard back on our TV screens because we've seriously missed her stunning wardrobe choices. The Loose Women star pulled out another showstopper of a dress on Thursday's show – and it's our favourite look to date.

Christine looked beautiful in a dark ditsy frock by Wyse London, which is a brand also loved by Amanda Holden.

The midi dress featured an all-over print, cinched waist, and voluminous cuffed sleeves.

MORE: Christine Lampard's silky satin dress has fans in love – and it's in the sale

Loading the player...

WATCH: Five gorgeous style lessons from Christine Lampard

Captioning a gorgeous selfie on Instagram, Christine wrote: "Another fun Thursday with my @loosewomen @nadiasawalha @1judilove @janepmoore," and tagged the show's loyal stylists Bertie Bowen and Gemma Shanley – known as @mothershoppers on Instagram.

Plenty of fans reacted to her stunning photo, with one writing: "Love Wyse! Gorgeous dress!" Another said: "Gorgeous print and colour on you." A third added: "This dress looks so stunning on you."

Christine Lampard won rave reviews for her Wyse London dress

If you're in love with Christine's £325 dress then you need to be quick as there are only select sizes left, but some are available to pre-order for dispatch in early November.

Viewers were thrilled to see the star return to Loose Women last week after her stint presenting on Lorraine during the summer, where we also saw her rock a number of gorgeous outfits from Rixo dresses to Marks and Spencer knitwear.

Christine looked lovely in her Sosandar skirt

During Friday's episode, Christine looked beautiful in a fitted leather skirt from one of her favourite brands, Sosandar, teamed with a simple short-sleeved top from Zara.

MORE: Frank Lampard makes rare comment about marriage to wife Christine

Leather skirt, £139, Sosandar

Christine's skirt is still available to shop in all sizes from Sosandar, costing £139.

For Thursday's show, Christine wowed in a beautiful floral dress by independent label Phoebe Grace. Unsurprisingly, the 'Tilly' dress has since sold out, especially since it was in the sale reduced from £275 down to £150.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.