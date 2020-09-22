We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden made sure summer went out with a bang on Tuesday, when she wore the most beautiful yellow dress by Lavish Alice to work.

MORE: Alesha Dixon floors fans with showstopping BGT dress

The Britain's Got Talent judge could be seen strutting down the Heart Radio hallway in the daring number, sharing a short clip of herself doing so on Instagram.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden twirls in white beach dress

The star was wearing the popular brands 'Obi Belted Halter Neck Midi Dress', and the bestselling piece - now £49 - features a striking halterneck, a chic belted waist and a show-stopping front split.

"I have a feeling today’s the last day of #sunshine," Amanda wrote beneath her video, and it wasn't long before her fans rushed to the comment section to let her know just how much they loved her cheerful frock.

RELATED: Amanda Holden's thigh-split BGT mini dress makes jaws drop

Amanda's dress was incredible!

RELATED: Amanda Holden's flirty floral Topshop dress is the stuff of dreams

"OMG this dress," gushed one.

"Oh my the dress is so cute I love it," added another, with a third writing: "Beautiful yellow dress."

It's certainly shaping up to be a colourful week in the wardrobe department for the mother-of-two.

Amanda opted for a bright blue dress on Monday

On Monday, Amanda turned heads again in another beautiful dress – this time in a stunning shade of blue.

The pretty sleeveless frock from REISS boasted flattering neck-tie detail and a loosely draped bodice, drawing attention to Amanda's super-toned arms.

Obi Belted Halter Neck Midi Dress, £49, Lavish Alice

The 49-year-old presenter posed up a storm backstage in the mini length number, which also boasts open back detailing.

But it was the stunning teal shade of the dress that really caught our eye.

Amanda ensured the bold blue colour really popped by adding a pair of bright white stilettos – leaving us obsessed.

The star wore her blonde hair in bouncy curls and put the emphasis on her eyes thanks to smoky shadow.

Oh, to be as glam as Amanda first thing in the morning!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.