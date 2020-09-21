We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Vogue Williams is one of our absolute fashion favourites – and her latest look definitely didn't disappoint. The star – who raises baby daughter Gigi and son Theodore, two, with husband Spencer Matthews – enjoyed an outing to the Heart FM studios on Sunday, rocking the coolest workwear look we've seen in a while.

The Irish beauty took to Instragram to showcase her retro ensemble, modelling a black tank top and a pair of cropped green cargo pants. Ever the fashionista, Vogue donned some funky accessories to spice up the look, adding a feminine twist thanks to black patent stilettos.

She slung an on-trend, crossbody bag over her chest, the lime green detailing adding a pop of colour to her outfit.

Vogue Williams rocked cargo pants and a crop top

Vogue captioned the stunning snap: "Keeping it casual but bronzed to the max!! I went for the @barebyvogue ultra dark yesterday... love this outfit, cargo trousers are officially back in".

The presenter's noughties style trousers and crop top combo really caught her fans' attention. One posted, "stunning...loving your outfit, so comfortable and cool", while a second wrote, "Love this outfit...head to toe", and a third commented, "does she ever get it wrong?".

Others couldn't believe Vogue had only welcomed her second child, daughter Gigi Margaux, in July. One of her followers wrote, "Omg how have you just had a baby! You look amazing!!", and another shared, "Didn’t you just give birth, amazing".

We're loving these Superdry cargo pants, which are reduced to just £25.00 in the sale. Dress them down with white trainers or emulate Vogue by pairing them with statement heels.

Girlfriend Cargo Pants, £25, Superdry

Vogue has been wowing us with her amazing wardrobe over the last few months. Just last week, she effortlessly nailed another hard to wear trend.

Vogue pulled off another hard to wear trend last week

The down-to-earth star proved why the cardigan is the latest must-have on fashionistas radars – and we're adding her blindingly bright number to our wishlist.

Vogue transformed the humble cover-up from granny-chic to runway-worthy by choosing a vibrant pink design and adding a few simple styling touches.

She looked gorgeous in Olivia Rubin's chunky knitted 'Cecily Cardigan', which features a statement pink check print, large pearl buttons and inside popper fastening.

