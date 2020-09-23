We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden meant business on Wednesday when she wore a show-stopping black dress to her Heart Radio shift.

The Britain's Got Talent star opted for Law & Co's thigh-skimming 'Mia Wrap Dress', which also boasted a swooping V-neck and chic cuff detailing.

WATCH: Amanda Holden twirls in white beach dress

Paired with black Malone Souliers heels, it's no wonder that the famous mum's head-turning look caused such a stir on Instagram

"Looking gorgeous Amanda," one social media user wrote.

Amanda looked sensational

"Absolutely stunning," added another, with a third writing: "Oh lordy lord, those shoes!"

It's not the first time Amanda has left her followers speechless with her eye-popping fashion sense this week.

Mia Wrap Dress, £95, Law & Co

On Tuesday, the fashionista posed up a storm in a bright yellow dress, making sure that summer went out with a bang.

The 49-year-old wore a dress that wouldn't look out of place on the Oscars red carpet, and featured a striking halterneck, a chic belted waist and a show-stopping front split.

"I have a feeling today’s the last day of #sunshine," Amanda wrote beneath a video of herself strutting her stuff, and needless to say, it wasn't long before her fans rushed to the comment section to let her know just how much they loved her cheerful frock.

Amanda wowed in yellow on Tuesday

"OMG this dress," gushed one.

"Oh my the dress is so cute I love it," added another, with a third writing: "Beautiful yellow dress."

Colour was the word again on Monday, when the mother-of-two slipped into a pretty sleeveless frock from REISS.

Not only was it a stunning shade of blue, but also boasted flattering neck-tie detail and a loosely draped bodice, drawing attention to Amanda's super-toned arms.

