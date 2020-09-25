Rebel Wilson displays her three stone weight loss in the most magical gown The actress looked incredible in Monte Carlo

Rebel Wilson just wore her best look to date. The Pitch Perfect star displayed her three stone weight loss in the most gorgeous mermaid gown we've ever seen when she attended Prince Albert of Monaco's 4th annual Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health.

The Australian actress, 40, took to her Instagram account to share a number of stunning pictures of the gorgeous dress, from the Rene Ruiz Collection by Luis Escudero. The shimmering dress boasted a sculpted, Bardot neckline and figure-hugging bodice.

Dazzling blue and gold sequins added some extra drama to the dress, elevating the look into something truly breathtaking.

Rebel posed on the balcony of her hotel room, showing off her gorgeous gown in all its glory against a picturesque sunset backdrop.

"Supporting Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation at the 4th annual Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health", Rebel captioned the images.

Rebel looked incredible as she posed in Monte Carlo

The star's fans were certainly impressed with her look, with one writing, "Omg this dress! You look gorgeous!" Another shared, "absolutely breathtaking", while a third posted, "Like a mermaid Are you even real?!"

Rebel recently revealed she was now 13 stone after undertaking months of dieting and rigorous exercise. She wrote on Instagram: "Thanks for all the love so far on my 'Year of Health' journey.

The Cats star looked stunning in a close up snap

"When I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself 'hmmmm...better not' and had a bottle of water instead. 8kg to go until I hit my goal - hopefully, I can do it by the end of the year."

Rebel was inspired to get in shape after filming rigorous dance routines for Cats. She lost eight pounds in just a few days and decided to keep the ball rolling.

Rebel is on a mission to get fit and healthy

The actress also explained she wanted to slim down for her career. "I literally feel as if I have to physically transform because it’s very difficult for people to imagine [me in serious roles] for some reason – even though we’re in a very imaginative industry," Rebel told The Mirror.

"I feel that I physically have to show you that I am different and I am transformed in order to help transform my career."

She added: "I still love comedy, but I did train originally as a dramatic actress which people forget."

