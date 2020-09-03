We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rebel Wilson has been wowing fans during her "year of health" in some sensational outfits – and her latest number is one of her best looks yet!

The Pitch Perfect star looked stunning in a green metallic dress by Gucci, which highlighted her incredible three stone weight loss.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson's first-ever surf lesson - but did she fall in?

Exuding a sporty aesthetic with intarsia stripe and logo motifs down the shoulders, the eye-catching dress features a round neck, short sleeves and is cut for a knee-length T-shirt silhouette.

Rebel Wilson looks amazing in Gucci

While Rebel's chosen frock is an eye-watering £1,100, the high street is filled with more purse-friendly options.

Gucci Metallic T-Shirt Dress, £1,100, Farfetch

If you want to emulate the sporty look, then Nike has a beautiful metallic swoosh oversized T-shirt dress in tonal coral for just £23.95 in the sale.

Nike Mini Metallic Swoosh T-Shirt Dress, £23.95, ASOS

Rebel revealed last month that she was now 13 stone after undertaking months of dieting and rigorous exercise. She wrote on Instagram: "Thanks for all the love so far on my 'Year of Health' journey.

"When I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself 'hmmmm...better not' and had a bottle of water instead. 8kg to go until I hit my goal - hopefully, I can do it by the end of the year."

Rebel was inspired to get in shape after filming rigorous dance routines for Cats. She lost eight pounds in just a few days and decided to keep the ball rolling.

Rebel has been hiking, boxing and running

The actress insisted she also wanted to slim down for her career. "I literally feel as if I have to physically transform because it’s very difficult for people to imagine [me in serious roles] for some reason – even though we’re in a very imaginative industry," Rebel told The Mirror.

"I feel that I physically have to show you that I am different and I am transformed in order to help transform my career."

She added: "I still love comedy, but I did train originally as a dramatic actress which people forget."

