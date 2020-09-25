We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Charlene of Monaco is back to her glamorous best in a formal royal gown, and we're officially in love!

The royal glittered in a sequinned from one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite designers Jenny Packham, adding a beautiful diamond choker from Repossi.

We're not surprised she chose such a special outfit for Thursday evening's event – the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health – which also saw the likes of Kate Beckinsale, Helen Mirren, Rebel Wilson, Sting and Johnny Depp in attendance.

Princess Charlene wore a beautiful Jenny Packham gown to the gala

Charlene's pick was the Jenny Packham 'Silvie' gown, which features incredible silver sequin detailing, a deep V neckline and elegant flared sleeves.

Princess Charlene's style over the years

Originally worth £3,640, it was reduced to half price in the Net A Porter sale before selling out – we wonder if the Princess made a saving!

The likes of Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale were also in attendance

Of course, Charlene also added a matching face mask to her look, which appeared to be made in white silk with a sparkling motif on it.

And according to blogger The Royal Couturier, the royal enlisted the help of her go-to glam squad - hairdresser Stephane Madinier and makeup artist Pablo Ardizzone, who added a gorgeous bold red lipstick to the look.

The Princess rocked a red lip

Floor-length gowns are few and far between due to the coronavirus crisis, and Princess Charlene is one of the few royal ladies we've seen step out in her formalwear since COVID-19 hit.

But Queen Maxima of the Netherlands was seen in her fan-favourite Claes Iverson Couture gown during the country's opening of parliament in September, adding a beautiful sparkling headpiece to her look.

Queen Maxima also stepped out in a gorgeous gown recently

The look appears to be a bit of a mystery, however, since she wore the same gown during the King and Queen of Jordan's visit in 2018 – but it appeared to be a lighter shade of yellow!

While some fashion fans have suggested that Maxima has dyed the dress to a darker mustard shade, others wondered if she'd simply had it made again.

