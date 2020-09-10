Rebel Wilson makes major announcement following health transformation The star says 2020 is her 'Year of Health'

Rebel Wilson has been in the spotlight having overhauled her health and shed over 40lbs in recent months. Now the Bridesmaids star has some other big news and she couldn’t wait to tell fans in an Instagram post.

Rebel flaunted her newfound figure in a photo where she is jumping high into the air while dressed in activewear, but it was the announcement in the caption which got fans excited.

Because the actress has just revealed her new career path… as a children’s book writer.

MORE: Rebel Wilson looks incredible in skintight swimwear for surf lesson

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson shared video of her first-ever surf lesson and it was epic

"Recreating ISN’T IT ROMANTIC in Central Park today x and rocking a bum bag like a BOSS," she wrote before adding: "Oh, and brainstorming for this children’s book series I’m writing that will start being released in 2021."

Her 8.6 million followers immediately began congratulating her and boosting her confidence too.

"I reckon you would be an awesome kids book writer," wrote one, while another commented: "OMG kids books," followed up with clapping hands and heart emojis.

MORE: Rebel Wilson and James Corden mock Cats in hilarious Oscars moment

Rebel was jumping for joy at the news

Of course, plenty of her fans also wanted to express what an inspiration she has been since making her health a priority and they called her "so beautiful" and "cute".

Rebel recently revealed she has a goal weight of 165lbs and is currently 15lbs away.

She wrote on Instagram: "Thanks for all the love so far on my 'Year of Health' journey.

"When I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself 'hmmmm...better not' and had a bottle of water instead. 8kg to go until I hit my goal - hopefully, I can do it by the end of the year."

RELATED: Adele's weight loss transformation: How the star did it

Rebel's confidence has soared

Rebel has been slowly and steadily losing weight through diet and exercise and hopes her transformation will open more doors in her acting career.

"I literally feel as if I have to physically transform because it’s very difficult for people to imagine [me in serious roles] for some reason – even though we’re in a very imaginative industry," she told The Mirror.

"I feel that I physically have to show you that I am different and I am transformed in order to help transform my career."

She added: "I still love comedy, but I did train originally as a dramatic actress which people forget."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.