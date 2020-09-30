We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kelly Brook certainly knows how to make an entrance! The star looked incredible as she made her way to her drive time radio show on Heart Radio on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old wore an eye-catching silky leopard print satin skirt, which stood out against her black cropped jumper, casual black leather mac, and chunky black boots.

WATCH: Kelly Brook shows off her glamorous work outfit

Kelly accessorised with some stunning arm candy in the form of Chanel's padded '19' Flap Bag, which featured a gold and black chain strap – definitely an investment piece at £3,940!

Kelly perked up her black ensemble with some leopard print

Last week, Kelly looked ready for autumn as she swapped her slinky skirts and dresses for a cosy jumper and a pair of jeans.

We imagine Kelly is wearing one of her favourite pairs from Tesco's F&F clothing range, of which she is an ambassador. With the weather cooling down, the model has been spotted wearing several denim pieces from the brand, and last week she put a completely fresh spin on the classic jeans and a nice top combo.

Kelly looked incredible

Tucking a white blouse from Mango into some seriously stylish flared jeans from F&F, she appeared to be wearing the 'Bootcut' jeans, which retail at just £16. The brand describes them as: "Figure-flattering with an exaggerated, flared hem, this retro fit is a classic that won't quit."

Kelly looked great in her jeans and Mango blouse

Earlier this month she wowed fans in the brand's 'Contour' jeans – which "pull you in with none of the discomfort denim can bring". Coordinated with a snake print blouse by Zara and tan ankle boots, she looked absolutely sensational.

It's not just jeans that Kelly rocks from the supermarket either. Back in August, she donned a picture-perfect floral midi dress from Tesco, showing off the puffed sleeves, flattering floaty skirt and leg splits.

Incredibly, the dress was only £22, but with its cool price tag, it's not surprising it quickly sold out in most stores.

