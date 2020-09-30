We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden looks like she came straight out of a fairytale in her latest show-stopping outfit.

The BGT judge floored fans in a black ruffled gown to promote her single, With You, which is dedicated to her stillborn son Theo.

Amanda's dress featured a nipped waist, short, ruffled cap sleeves, a high neckline and layers of tiered material that cascaded down to the floor.

The beautiful creation also exposed Amanda's chest and back thanks to the delicate, sheer panels.

Sharing a stunning photo on Instagram, Amanda thanked her creative team, including photographer Denys Dionysios, writing: "Counting down the days until my album is released on Friday. Thanks to everyone who has pre-ordered it so far #SongsFromMyHeart @denysdionysios."

Amanda Holden wowed fans in her show-stopping gown

Needless to say, her fans were blown away by the frock's beauty, with one commenting: "Ooh the dress of dreams!" Another said: "So beautiful. The dress is gorge." A third cheekily wrote: "I would really like this dress, please."

Amanda's extravagant dress is a far cry from her latest outfit, which is considerably more laid-back but equally as fabulous.

Amanda kept it low-key on Wednesday

On Wednesday, the TV star rocked up to work at Heart Radio wearing an on-trend puffed sleeve blouse from Maje and a cropped pair of grey Zara jeans.

Maje Puff-Sleeved Cotton Bluse, £90, Harrods

And on Tuesday, instead of her usual floaty frocks, Amanda opted for a classic jumper dress which she paired with some killer Rosamund Muir boots.

Amanda did look equally as sensational though in the chic green knitted dress, which featured a flattering drape-detail front and a fitted silhouette.

The long sleeves and knee-length are perfect to still keep you toasty as the temperature begins to drop, and the dress will also look great styled with a pair of tights and leather jacket.

The 'Lara' dress is still available in sizes XS – L, but we predict this will be a sell-out.

