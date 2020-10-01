We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Giving us major style inspiration, Kelly Brook just stepped out in the perfect off-duty outfit, and we're officially obsessed. Arriving at Global Studios on Wednesday morning, the radio star made sure to wrap up warm, layering a chic aviator jacket over a black and white printed blouse. Polished off with blue mom jeans and patent ankle boots, Kelly looked as lovely as ever.

Kelly stepped out in London on Wednesday

Want to get your hands on her autumnal ensemble? While the presenter is yet to reveal her outfit details, we've found a number of stylish alternatives so you can replicate her look.

Kelly's top featured a plunging V-neck

For just £36, River Island is selling this near-identical blouse. Adorned in a fabulous floral print, it features long sleeves, a twisted V cut out neck, and a back button fastening.

Floral blouse, £36, River Island

Loved Kelly's jeans? This high-rise pair is so flattering – not to mention a total bargain buy! Retailing at £20 on ASOS, they're part of the brand's responsible edit. Sitting on the ankle, they make for a relaxed fit and look great with heeled sandals, ankle boots, or platform trainers.

Mom jeans, £20, ASOS

Complete your look with a similar aviator jacket by Brave Soul. Reduced from £80 to £60, this faux leather design is adorned with a shearling trim and fitted with a notch collar and zip side pockets. Sure to make a statement, team your new purchase with a plain t-shirt and mom jeans for an effortlessly cool look.

Brave Soul aviator jacket, was £80 now £60, ASOS

Regularly wowing fans with her autumn style, on Tuesday Kelly wore an eye-catching silky leopard print satin skirt, which stood out against her black cropped jumper, casual black leather mac, and chunky black boots. Dressed to impress, she completed her look with some stunning arm candy in the form of Chanel's padded '19' Flap Bag, which featured a gold and black chain strap – definitely an investment piece at £3,940!

