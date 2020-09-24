Kelly Brook's cosy jumper is the perfect autumn staple

Ready for autumn, Kelly Brook made sure to wrap up warm on Wednesday as she stepped out in the perfect off-duty outfit. Pictured out and about in London before heading to the Global studios, the Heart FM presenter teamed her beige cosy jumper with indigo jeans and white trainers.

Kelly was pictured out and about in London on Wednesday

Looking as lovely as ever, Kelly made sure to accessorise her ensemble with a gold necklace and her favourite black, quilted bag. Wearing her chestnut hair down in a sleek, straight style, the model opted for natural and glowy makeup. Complimenting her beige jumper with a brown smokey eye, Kelly dusted her cheeks in a subtle pink blusher and sported a high-shine nude lipgloss.

Obsessed with her latest look? While the radio star is yet to reveal her outfit details, we reckon her gorgeous knit is this balloon-sleeved jumper from H&M. Priced at just £17.99, it's already sold out in beige but the good news is, you can still shop it in black.

Balloon-sleeve jumper, £17.99, H&M

Meanwhile, we've found a stylish alternative from & Other Stories. Available in a whole host of other shades, this oatmeal-coloured sweater costs just £35. Making for a relaxed fit, it features a high, rounded neck and off-shoulder seams.

Mock neck jumper, £35, & Other Stories

As for her jeans, we imagine Kelly is wearing one of her favourite pairs from Tesco's F&F clothing range, of which she is an ambassador. With the weather cooling down, the model has been spotted wearing several denim pieces from the brand, and on Tuesday she put a completely fresh spin on the classic jeans and a nice top combo. Tucking a white blouse from Mango into some seriously stylish flared jeans from F&F, she appeared to be wearing the 'Bootcut' jeans, which retail at just £16.

