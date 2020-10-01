We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby has declared it officially "tights season", and who are we to argue?

The This Morning star proved that you can still wear your favourite mini dress, despite the temperature drop, thanks to a trusty pair of tights.

Holly looked gorgeous on Thursday, wearing a floral mini dress from bargain high street store Zara, which she teamed with a sheer pair of tights from Heist and a pair of ankle boots from & Other Stories.

The 39-year-old's frock features a round neckline, long sleeves, matching tie belt, ruffled hem and an invisible back zip fastening – and it's just £29!

Holly's boots are a little pricier, choosing & Other Stories 'Almond Toe Leather Ankle Boots', which cost £135, but they are a great investment piece.

You need to be quick if you want to add some autumn florals to your wardrobe though as Holly's dress is flying off the virtual shelves and is only left in a couple of sizes.

Sharing a pretty photo on Instagram of her daily fashion fix, Holly wrote: "Morning Thursday... I declare tight season open! We’re talking tights on @thismorning today... see you at 10am on @itv ... Dress by @zara Tights by @heiststudios."

Holly's fans certainly agreed, with one writing: "Gorgeous!! It’s definitely putting the heating on season too." Another added: "Had my tights on for weeks."

Others were simply blown away by another winning look from the TV star. One commented: "Love this dress! You look amazing Holly." A second wrote: "Stunning! Love the dress."

As well as her This Morning wardrobe picks, Holly has been busy sharing her favourite Marks & Spencer buys lately – and giving fans a glimpse at her beautiful London home, too.

Holly's kids have been helping her with her at-home fashion shoots!

Her latest snap showed Holly modelling her latest outfit in front of her incredible outdoor swimming pool, rocking a chic bomber jacket and geometric skirt.

In another sweet post in which she posed in a gorgeous camel coat, she wrote: "So here it is... After giving you a sneak peek, I'm delighted to reveal the first of my favourite looks from @marksandspencer's Autumn collection, expertly shot by my Belle whilst in quarantine... Such a classic coat and perfect with this beautiful dress... hope you like it!"

