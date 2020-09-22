Alex Jones asks fans for help for surprising reason The One Show hosts took to Twitter

Alex Jones took to Twitter on Tuesday to ask her followers for help with something very important indeed – her TV Times award nomination!

MORE: Alex Jones left unimpressed with unexpected house guest

The One Show host has been included in the shortlist for the Favourite Presenter in the TV Times Magazine Awards, and asked her social media followers for their vote.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones reveals weird reason she's spending night apart from husband and son

"If you have the time and inclination, a little vote would be lovely," the mother-of-two wrote, sharing a link to the voting page.

The Welsh presenter's loyal fans were quick to assure her that they'd be ticking her name.

MORE: Alex Jones reveals the 'weird' reason she spent night apart from husband and son

If you have the time and inclination, a little vote would be lovely x https://t.co/lojNf8YlWF — Alex Jones (@MissAlexjones) September 22, 2020

Alex shared the link on Twitter

MORE: Inside The One Show host Alex Jones' stunning London family home

"You deserve to win this @MissAlexjones as you were there doing a great presenting job throughout the lockdown and beyond. Well done," one sweetly wrote.

"You get my vote hands down," added another.

Alex faces stiff competition from Tom Allen (Bake Off: The Professionals), Ant and Dec (Saturday Night Takeaway), Rylan Clark-Neal (Supermarket Sweep), Stacey Dooley (Secrets from the Square) and GMB's Piers Morgan.

Another of Alex's Twitter followers hilariously told her that they wanted her to beat Piers.

"I voted for you. Please beat Piers Morgan," they wrote.

It seems that the outspoken breakfast host is feeling just as competitive about the awards, urging fans to vote for him so that he can beat Ant and Dec.

Piers is hoping to beat Ant and Dec to the award

Piers's desire to beat the Geordie duo comes as no surprise.

Earlier this month, Piers admitted that good friend Ant and his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong were in his bad books.

The doting dad spoke about recent pictures that showed Lisa clearing out her former home with ex-husband Ant, and getting rid of items that the pair of them didn't want to keep. Amongst the discarded items was a copy of Piers's book, The Insider.

"I always thought I was friends with Ant McPartlin. He left his unwanted stuff on the street… it's stuff Ant didn't want back and Lisa didn't want to keep. His Newcastle shirts, I wouldn't want to keep them either. There's all these things and in the middle of it, there's a copy of my book, The Insider," he told co-host Susanna Reid.

"That's my book, lying in the street this morning. Lisa, have the common decency. At least put it somewhere where some newspaper can't photograph it lying in the street."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.