With her fresh haircut and stunning summer dress, Alex Jones was giving us serious holiday vibes on Thursday night's instalment of The One Show. The TV presenter gave fans a close-up look at her pink striped midi dress on Instagram as she posed for a selfie in the lift, writing: "New dress. New hair."

The white patterned frock featured a V-neck, capped sleeves and a statement belt that nipped Alex in at the waist, before the full skirt flowed to the floor - stunning! We've done some research and found her exact cotton and linen-blend dress is from GÜL HÜRGEL, and it's currently half price in the sale. Although it normally retails for £630, it has been reduced to £315 on The Outnet.

The One Show host shared a closer look at her outfit and new hairstyle on Instagram

However, it was Alex's new hairstyle that really captured everyone's attention, including her co-host Michael Ball! The Welsh presenter normally sports a long bob with a small side-fringe and a caramel colour, but she had clearly taken a trip to the hairdressers and proudly showed off her new 'do on Thursday. Even Michael drew attention to Alex's shorter style and blonde balayage colour at the beginning of the show. After Alex said she has enjoyed having Michael as her "wingman" for the week, he responded: "It has been and I love your new hair."

Gül Hürgel striped dress, was £630 now £315, The Outnet

Alex's choice of outfit was one of her favourite styles, according to her loyal stylist Tess Wright. When Alex returned from her second maternity leave in January, Tess told HELLO! that she was keen to change up her style but maintained that comfort is really important. "Her favourite silhouette would probably be a wide-leg jean and a lovely soft knit in a bright colour," she said. "Alex also loves a midi dress in a bright colour or pretty print, something she can throw on and feel comfortable sitting on the sofa or standing interviewing guests."

Aside from her pink and white dress, she also showed off a very colourful outfit last week - who else can look this good in pink, red and bright green? Alex's colour-clashing ensemble consisted of a gorgeous chalk pink cotton sweater from Kate Spade with a giant cherry graphic, red cropped trousers from Miss Selfridge and bright green mule sandals from Next.

