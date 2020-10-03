Amanda Holden stuns fans in TWO jaw-dropping BGT dresses The Britain's Got Talent judge looked spectacular

Amanda Holden spoiled fans on Saturday by showcasing not one but TWO spectacular dresses on Britain's Got Talent.

The TV star wowed viewers in the most gorgeous Suzanne Neville gown, which featured a sweeping sheer asymmetric neckline and sleeve, a beautiful lace bodice and a daring hip-high leg split!

Amanda styled her look with golden and glowing makeup as always, adding a nude lip and a gorgeous glossy blow-dry.

Amanda wore a gorgeous lace dress

Sharing a peek at her main outfit on Instagram, the mum-of-two wrote: "The LAST of the #BGT SEMI-FINALS is starting now!! We have a wonderful performance from a BGT treasure… 2019 winner @colinthackerysings!!"

Fans were blown away by her fabulous Saturday night look, with one writing: "Omg that dress!" and another adding: "Well don't you look fabulous."

But it wasn't just Amanda's 'judging' dress that floored us, it was also the figure-hugging white gown she wore to perform a song from her new album - which was previously revealed in some sneak-peek pictures after the show's pre-recording.

Amanda looked angelic in the floor-length number, which featured a high turtle-neck neckline.

Amanda wore a beautiful white gown for her performance

Amanda is dressed by her loyal stylist Karl Willett, who has previously spoken to HELLO! about her statement outfits. "She's a dream client, and a friend," he said.

"She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries of previous years."

He added: "I would describe Amanda's style as fresh, summery, elegant and she proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire everyday women to recreate these looks from the high street."

