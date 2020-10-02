We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden sure knows how to pull off a show-stopping gown!

The Britain's Got Talent judge looked sensational in a mesmerising pink dress in her latest Instagram photo to promote her debut album.

Amanda looked gorgeous as she lay down in the grass, with her dress billowing out around her. The frock is very reminiscent of Molly Goddard's pink tulle frock, which was made famous by Jodie Comer's character Villanelle in Killing Eve.

Amanda's gown features layers of tulle that appears to cascade down her body, with a ruffled bodice and discreet bow detailing at the waist.

A hint of Amanda's bare leg could be seen in the photo, and she finished off her look with a classic smokey eye and flawless base with a nude lip.

Amanda's fairytale frock floored fans

Needless to say, the TV star's fans were floored by her fairytale gown, with one writing: "The dress is perfect!" Another wrote: "Aww pretty in pink. You look beautiful." A third added: "Good morning pretty pink Amanda. It’s definitely your favourite colour and suits you."

Captioning the mind-blowing photo, Amanda wrote: "Morning! Waking up today with a NEW ALBUM OUT ‘Songs From My Heart’ I am nervous and excited but I just can’t wait for you all to hear on @thisisheart today (photo) @denysdionysios."

Amanda's dress was reminiscent of Villanelle's Molly Goddard pink dress

It's not the first time this week that Amanda has stunned her fans with her promotional outfits.

On Wednesday, she floored fans in a black ruffled gown to promote her single, With You, which is dedicated to her stillborn son Theo.

Amanda wowed in this sheer black gown earlier this week

Amanda's dress featured a nipped waist, short, ruffled cap sleeves, a high neckline and layers of tiered material that cascaded down to the floor.

The beautiful creation also exposed Amanda's chest and back thanks to the delicate, sheer panels.

Once again, fans flocked to comment on the frock's beauty, with one writing: "Ooh the dress of dreams!" Another said: "So beautiful. The dress is gorge." A third cheekily wrote: "I would really like this dress, please."

