Amanda Holden has found herself on the receiving end of a number of Ofcom complaints, following her appearance on Britain's Got Talent this weekend.

The 49-year-old came under fire for her choice of dress – a low cut navy blue gown featuring a thigh-high split – which prompted 235 complaints, the Mirror reports.

It's by no means the first time Amanda's wardrobe has caused controversy. But last year, she defended her clothing choices in an interview with HELLO! saying she was "mindful" of the way she looks.

"There's no way I'd step out in my pyjamas or rock up without a lash," the mum-of-two stated. "To preserve my own sense of dignity, I always try to look good.

Amanda Holden's BGT dress sparked complaints to Ofcom

"My nan Ethel used to tell me, 'Never let your husband see you without lipstick.' I'm very mindful of how I look when I go out – which is just as well as I get photographed every day."

It's by no means the only contentious issue on BGT so far. Diversity's dance routine inspired by the Black Matters Matter movement sparked over 20,000 complaints to the TV watchdog, with many claiming it took an overtly political stance.

Ashley Banjo performed with his dance troupe, Diversity

However, a spokesperson for ITV later stood by the dance troupe. "Britain's Got Talent has always been an inclusive show, which showcases diversity and supports strong storytelling in all forms and ITV stands behind the decision to broadcast Diversity's performance on BGT," a statement read.

"Ashley and the group are a great example of the talent, creativity and diversity of modern Britain and their performance was an authentic, heartfelt response to many of the issues and events which have affected society in 2020."

Ashley joined the BGT judging panel this year, replacing Simon Cowell

Ashley Banjo, who is stepping in for Simon Cowell on the judging panel this year, has since revealed he has been sent horrible messages on social media. Defending their dance, the guest judge said: "So much to say... But I'll just let the performance talk. Thousands of messages of Love and support - Thank you.

"For the thousands of messages of hate and ignorance - Thank you. You highlight exactly what needs to change. Sending nothing but love to you all."

