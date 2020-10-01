Kelly Ripa’s pink dress stuns 'Live' viewers – and we LOVE the hooded knit too!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kelly Ripa's dress on Thursday's Live With Kelly and Ryan was a complete 180 from her usual floaty and floral styles – and her fans LOVED it!

Kelly tapped into the loungewear vibe with her stunningly bright pink Tom Ford dress, which had the coolest and most surprising element – a hood. The cashmere-blend dress is exclusive to Net-a-Porter and described as "creating the illusion of perfectly paired separates without any of the hassle."

Kelly Ripa stunned fans in a gorgeous Tom Ford hooded dress

Kelly added a punchy pair of yellow heels to complement her look, and 'Live' viewers were quick to praise her ensemble, calling it "so gorgeous", "sexy" and "very sharp".

Tom Ford Hooded Ribbed Dress, $2,690, Net-a-Porter

Posting to Instagram, Kelly flaunted her outfit to co-host Ryan Seacrest as the pair made their way to the 'Live' set. Ryan jokingly said: "Bring your hoodie and come on," with Kelly retorting, "What, this old thing?" Oh you two!

If you can’t quite stretch to the $2,690 price tag of Kelly's dress, we found this MICHAEL Michael Kors striped version on sale for $97.26.

MICHAEL Michael Kors Hoodie Dress, $97.26, Bloomingdale's

Or check out PrettyLittleThing, who have a bright pink knitted dress that looks as chic as it does cosy.

Pink Knit Dress, $25, PrettyLittleThing

Kelly has been continuing to bring stellar outfit after outfit to the 'Live' set, from a pair of beautifully printed No21 cropped trousers on Wednesday to a ladylike floral tea dress from Isabel Marant on Tuesday.

With such stand-out looks for her day job, we can't wait to see what she pulls out to wear to celebrate her 50th birthday this weekend, which she's bound to celebrate with husband Mark Conseulos and their three children.

