Michelle Keegan's cosy loungewear will make you swoon The Our Girl actress looked effortlessly chic in her casual outfit

Michelle Keegan kept it casual as she visited her cousin Katie Fearnehough for a cuddle with her new baby – and we're a little obsessed with her off-duty loungewear.

READ: Michelle Keegan's ultra-glam skirt and blazer combo will take your breath away

For the sweet family reunion, the former Our Girl star dressed down in a blue velour jumper with a contrasting white zip, which she paired with matching trousers.

"Nailed it," Michelle joked, as she captured a selfie using one hand while simultaneously feeding baby Brody a bottle of milk with the other – talk about multi-tasking!

Michelle opted for a casual outfit as she enjoyed cuddles with Katie's baby

The 33-year-old – who is married to former TOWIE star Mark Wright – kept her beauty look equally as relaxed, with minimal makeup and her long dark hair twisted into a high bun, fastened with a leopard print scrunchie.

MORE: Michelle Keegan shares incredible home video tour

Want to get your hands on her blue two-piece? Michelle didn't provide any outfit details on the snap posted to her Instagram Stories, but there are several similar options available on the high street.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan gives her home a stunning makeover

We're loving these casual joggers from River Island, which cost just £28 and come in four different colours. But with talks that a second lockdown is approaching, we'd recommend getting a pair quickly before they sell out!

Grey joggers, £28, River Island

When she launched her new Autumn/Winter 2020 collection with Very in September, Michelle revealed her motto is 'simplicity is key' – and she's certainly proving that to be the case.

The star's collection includes everything from chic leather jackets to cosy cream knits and teddy bear coats, but it's her two-piece loungewear sets that have been particularly popular.

At the time, Michelle admitted that she'd been taken by surprise with the UK's warmer weather, writing: "What a day to launch my new A/W collection when it's been 26 degrees outside! Did anyone else start ordering coats and jumpers last week before this heatwave again?!" Fear not, Michelle, the winter weather is on the horizon...

SEE: 12 best belted coats for a stylish autumn, from Marks & Spencer to ASOS