Michelle Keegan's motto is 'simplicity is key' for Autumn/Winter 2020, and we couldn't agree more!

The star has wowed in a series of new snaps to launch her latest collection with Very, and unsurprisingly her fans are in love with her paired-back styling.

Posing in everything from chic leather jackets to cosy cream knits and teddy bear coats, Michelle looks ready to embrace the chill – rocking a swept back messy bun hairstyle and flawless fresh-faced skin.

Michelle wears her cream knitted jumper, £32, Very

The star did admit on Instagram that she'd been taken by surprise with the UK's warmer weather, however, writing: "What a day to launch my new A/W collection when it's been 26 degrees outside! Did anyone else start ordering coats and jumpers last week before this heat wave again?!"

Michelle Keegan models SS20 Very pieces from her gorgeous home

Plenty of fans were quick to react to Michelle's new fashion launch – and her gorgeous relaxed look.

"I've just had a look on Very. So [much] from your A/W collection that I want to buy… Loving the parkas," one wrote, while another added: "I've ordered so much already!"

She modelled a gorgeous co-ord, too

A further fan wrote: "Love your hair up, you look beautiful."

In a nod to the UK's current situation, Michelle has included a number of gorgeous two-piece loungewear sets in her new collection – which are sure to be a sell out.

Michelle wears her pink teddy coat, £75, Very

Also in the collection are her signature mini dresses and bodysuits, as well as a gorgeous chocolate overcoat we've got our eye on!

No doubt the star will be rocking her own favourite pieces for date nights with husband Mark Wright and nights out with small groups of friends – we can wait to see how she styles them…

