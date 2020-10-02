Michelle Keegan's ultra-glam skirt and blazer combo will leave you breathless The star shared her outfit on Instagram

Michelle Keegan just wore the slinkiest Friday night outfit we've ever seen!

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a photo of herself sitting in a car with gorgeous red leather seats, but despite the sleek interior, we couldn't take our eyes off her get-up.

Donning a thigh-grazing blazer and skirt combo, Michelle's outfit was white in colour and featured chic patterning - and it's safe to say that wherever the actress was heading, everyone was looking her way!

Michelle paired the look with an oversized white clutch.

We are obsessed with Michelle's outfit!

The style icon is known for her jaw-dropping fashion taste, and just last week wowed in a strapless figure-hugging dress.

At the time, the actress shared a fun picture from her London outing, and not only did she look stunning in her black number, which she accessorised with nude sandals and a Dior handbag, but judging by her big smile, she seemed very happy to be out of the house.

"Blurry city nights," she captioned the shot, which was taken outside the Corinthia Hotel.

Michelle has one of the most stylish celebrity wardrobes going

Again in September, the 33-year-old showed off her toned figure in a cream knitted midi dress with a fitted silhouette and off-the-shoulder neckline while out to dinner with her husband Mark Wright and her pregnant cousin Katie Fernhough.

Posing for a photo in the bathroom of the restaurant, Michelle and Katie could be seen wearing colour-coordinated cream outfits, while Mark was pictured in a classic black, grey and white ensemble.

Michelle finished off her look with matching nude heels and Katie paired her white shirt with a cream midi skirt that showed off her blossoming baby bump.

And Michelle's no stranger to gym gear, either!

She has also shown off her rock-hard abs after a tough workout session, posting a video of herself inside her home gym, wearing a black sports bra and matching leggings.

Is there any look Michelle can't pull off?

