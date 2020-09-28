We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden stepped out in front of cameras in London on Monday morning after her daily Heart Radio show – and we’re in love with her latest look!

The star, who's been rocking everything from mini skirts to slinky thigh-split dresses and bold prints, opted for a pared-back look in a chic navy blue jumper and Maje wide-leg jeans.

MORE: Charlotte Hawkins' daring thigh-high boots have got everybody talking

And in true Amanda form, she still managed to flatter her figure and look ultra stylish.

The presenter posed in her chic new jeans on her Instagram Story, joking that she had a couple of "two-metre photobombers" in fellow radio stars Ashley Roberts and Pandora Christie.

Amanda wore a chic pair of wide-leg jeans

If you're interested, Amanda's denim picks are the Maje 'flare' jeans, costing £209. You can shop a very similar style at ASOS for just £35, too.

Loading the player...



WATCH Amanda's bold style over the years

Her latest outfit comes after the star wowed viewers during Britain's Got Talent on Saturday night, wearing an incredible metallic gown by Celia Kritharioti that fell beautifully off of her shoulders.

SHOP SIMILAR: Flared jeans, £35, ASOS

The famous mum paired her jaw-dropping navy outfit with Prada heels, Stephen Webster jewellery, smokey metallic eyeshadow and wore her famous blonde tresses loose and immaculately wavey.

Amanda is dressed by her loyal stylist Karl Willett, who has previously spoken to HELLO! about her statement outfits.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's chic leather mini skirt stuns This Morning viewers

Amanda wore an incredible glittering gown on Saturday

"She's a dream client, and a friend," he said. "She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries of previous years."

He added: "I would describe Amanda's style as fresh, summery, elegant and she proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire every day woman to recreate these looks from the high street."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.