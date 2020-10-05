Inside Amanda Holden's private home entertainment room The Britain's Got Talent judge has the most amazing house

Amanda Holden often shares glimpses inside of her homes in Surrey and the Cotswolds, including the most impressive room of all: her home bar.

WATCH: Amanda Holden unveils jaw-dropping home bar complete with gold furniture

The Britain's Got Talent judge, her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters Lexi and Hollie have their very own indoor bar at their property in Surrey, complete with several drinks fridges and a seating area.

In May 2019, she debuted the space on Instagram after redecorating. "It's #G&T in my #PJs!," she captioned the post. "Thrilled with my bar renovation #interiordesign #bubble #lights and #barstools @sweetpeaandwillow my new obsession!!! My #pjs from @hadesignsltd."

Amanda Holden's home bar

The space features midnight blue palm-print wallpaper and wooden floors, with a black wooden bar lined with coordinating black velvet stools with studded backs. A series of glass bubble lights hang overhead, and there are three circular mirrors in various sizes hanging on one wall.

The serving area, meanwhile, is backed with a large mirror, and houses a collection of everything from gin to wine and liquors.

Amanda's friends and fellow stars were quick to comment on the impressive space, with model and radio presenter Lisa Snowdon writing: "Wow! It's incredible. Cheers gorgeous!"

TV presenter Kate Thornton added, "When can we christen it?"

Amanda filmed a TikTok video in the space

Fast forward to April 2020, and Amanda shared a look from another angle inside in a video she shared on TikTok - as seen above. It revealed midnight blue double doors with gold frames, and matching gold furniture including a metallic gold side table in one corner where she keeps a large bottle of champagne and gin.

Elsewhere in the home, Amanda's living room follows a similarly moody décor style with the same blue walls and a green azure velvet sofa.

She also has her own music room, complete with grand piano and drum set.

