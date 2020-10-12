﻿
vogue-williams

Vogue Williams' beautiful cardigan is a work of art

The Irish beauty's look is on our wishlist

Kate Thomas

Vogue Williams just wore the most beautiful cardigan we've seen in a while. The Irish presenter left her Heart FM programme on Sunday in the dreamy knit, which boasted the most unexpected bird detailing.

DISCOVER: Vogue Williams undergoes hair transformation 

The 35-year-old star, who raises baby Gigi and son Theodore with husband Spencer Matthews, flashed a beaming smile as she headed off home to her family, rocking her quirky Hayley Menzies cardi with confidence.

The chunky knit boasted abstract geometric patterns in autumnal shades against a contrasting grey background and was cut to mid-calf, providing optimal warmth against the chilly October weather.

vogue-williams-cardi

Vogue Williams wowed in a gorgeous cardigan on Sunday

Vogue styled hers like a coat, knotting the long woollen belt around her middle for extra definition. Upon closer inspection, the garment featured a row of sweet birds running around the back

READ MORE: Vogue's baby daughter Gigi has the cutest personalised bedroom

She dressed the look down with an all-black ensemble including suede boots, accessorising with a pendant necklace. Extra style points for the cute clutch bag!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vogue Williams reveals her go-to date night look

The new mum's wardrobe is one of the most enviable in the business and she recently wowed in a gorgeous black minidress from H&M teamed with knee-high boots.

The flouncy mini featured a relaxed fit with wide pleats, long sleeves and frills along the shoulders and arms. 

vogue-williams-style

Vogue's cardi featured cute bird detailing 

While she loves shopping on the high street, Vogue also owns some items from designer labels – and she revealed a clever trick to get them for a fraction of the price. 

Speaking to HELLO!, she said of eBay: "It's a one-stop-shop for everything and if you like a bargain eBay's Brand Outlet is an absolute winner. You get the most amazing designer labels for a fraction of the price. Everything can be upwards of 70 per cent off so you're going to get a bargain anyway but just keep going on and looking."

vogue-williams-hm-dress

Vogue's H&M mini dress was another recent hit 

And there's one person she always turns to for advice - her husband Spencer.

SEE MORE: Vogue unveils very bright additions to her home

"I actually always run outfits by him [Spencer] because I take his opinion very seriously, he's always got good fashion advice. He prefers when I'm dressed down, he thinks it looks cooler and not too 'try-hard' as he likes to say but I do like getting really dressed up sometimes", she laughed. 

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about vogue williams

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.