Vogue Williams' beautiful cardigan is a work of art The Irish beauty's look is on our wishlist

Vogue Williams just wore the most beautiful cardigan we've seen in a while. The Irish presenter left her Heart FM programme on Sunday in the dreamy knit, which boasted the most unexpected bird detailing.

DISCOVER: Vogue Williams undergoes hair transformation

The 35-year-old star, who raises baby Gigi and son Theodore with husband Spencer Matthews, flashed a beaming smile as she headed off home to her family, rocking her quirky Hayley Menzies cardi with confidence.

The chunky knit boasted abstract geometric patterns in autumnal shades against a contrasting grey background and was cut to mid-calf, providing optimal warmth against the chilly October weather.

Vogue Williams wowed in a gorgeous cardigan on Sunday

Vogue styled hers like a coat, knotting the long woollen belt around her middle for extra definition. Upon closer inspection, the garment featured a row of sweet birds running around the back

READ MORE: Vogue's baby daughter Gigi has the cutest personalised bedroom

She dressed the look down with an all-black ensemble including suede boots, accessorising with a pendant necklace. Extra style points for the cute clutch bag!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vogue Williams reveals her go-to date night look

The new mum's wardrobe is one of the most enviable in the business and she recently wowed in a gorgeous black minidress from H&M teamed with knee-high boots.

The flouncy mini featured a relaxed fit with wide pleats, long sleeves and frills along the shoulders and arms.

Vogue's cardi featured cute bird detailing

While she loves shopping on the high street, Vogue also owns some items from designer labels – and she revealed a clever trick to get them for a fraction of the price.

Speaking to HELLO!, she said of eBay: "It's a one-stop-shop for everything and if you like a bargain eBay's Brand Outlet is an absolute winner. You get the most amazing designer labels for a fraction of the price. Everything can be upwards of 70 per cent off so you're going to get a bargain anyway but just keep going on and looking."

Vogue's H&M mini dress was another recent hit

And there's one person she always turns to for advice - her husband Spencer.

SEE MORE: Vogue unveils very bright additions to her home

"I actually always run outfits by him [Spencer] because I take his opinion very seriously, he's always got good fashion advice. He prefers when I'm dressed down, he thinks it looks cooler and not too 'try-hard' as he likes to say but I do like getting really dressed up sometimes", she laughed.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.