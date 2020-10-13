Kate Garraway is radiant in silky satin florals for latest GMB appearance This dress is beautiful!

Kate Garraway looked stunning in a pretty floral dress for Tuesday's Good Morning Britain, and fans are in love with it!

The star looked ultra-elegant in the floral frock, which featured flattering puff sleeves, a wrap silhouette and a midi-length skirt in a silky satin fabric.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's daring new This Morning dress has got fans talking

ITV stylist Debbie Harper, who dresses all of the GMB ladies, posted a gorgeous shot of Kate wearing her new outfit on Tuesday morning, simply writing: "@gmb @kategarraway wearing @liquorishonline dress!"

Kate looked gorgeous in her floral dress

Unsurprisingly, fans and followers were quick to react to Kate's colourful look, with one commenting: "Love it!" and another adding: "Beautiful".

Loading the player...



WATCH: Kate opens up about how important gardening is to her

And if you're keen to copy the presenter's style, you're in luck - the dress is still available to shop online for £60. Kate teamed hers with bold fuchsia heels, but we reckon it would look just as gorgeous dressed down with trainers, too.

Midi Wrap Dress in Green Floral, £60, Liquorish

The presenter has been open and honest with fans as her husband Derek continues to stay in hospital after he contracted coronavirus in March, and often keeps Good Morning Britain viewers updated with his progress.

MORE: Alex Jones' flattering M&S skinny trousers stun The One Show fans

And during her recent appearance on Gardeners' World, Kate opened up about how being in the garden has given her and children Darcey, 14, and Billy, 11, a sense of "hope" over the past few months.

With husband Derek

"When you're living on a knife-edge, doing something that gives you a future just helps with a sense of progress," she said. "You can't think short-term in a garden, you have to plan. You have to have hope. By planting something and believing Derek will see it… that gives us a sense of future."

During the show, Kate also discusses FaceTiming her husband from their garden in North London, adding: "I'd sit in the garden and do that and talk about the things that he loved. It's a lovely thing to do."