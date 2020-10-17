Claudia Winkleman wows in Topshop sequins for Strictly launch show

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Claudia Winkleman just rocked the most incredible outfit for the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 launch show. Making a welcome return to the BBC ballroom alongside co-host Tess Daly, Claudia dazzled viewers in a bronze, sequinned trouser suit from Topshop.

DISCOVER: 16 best jewellery advent calendars for a sparkling Christmas 2020

The 48-year-old star wowed in the fabulous outfit, which featured wide-leg detailing and was sparkly enough to give the Strictly glitterball a run for its money!

She accessorised with elegant rings and opted for her trademark hair and beauty look, styling her dark locks down loose and opted for heavy black kohl on her eyes and a slick of nude lipstick. We're obsessed with Claudia's classic look - which her stylist Sinead McKeefry confirmed was from Topshop on Instagram.

How fab is that suit?

Claudia and Tess helped deliver a dose of much-needed sparkle to the nation during the hugely-anticipated launch show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Claudia reveals why she's always the last to know the Strictly goss

This year's celebrity line-up features Bill Bailey, Caroline Quentin, Clara Amfo, HRVY, Jacqui Smith, Jamie Laing Jason Bell, JJ Chalmers, Maisie Smith, Max George, Nicola Adams and Ranvir Singh.

Just last week, Claudia actually shared a sneak peek at her launch show look.

SHOP SIMILAR! Sequin trousers, £42.05, ASOS

Posing in her sequinned trouser suit, the presenter looked suitably gorgeous in her selfie, which she simply captioned: "Strictly 2020."

SEE MORE: Strictly star finally breaks silence over not having partner in new series

The star also added a protective face mask to her look, of course, which prompted plenty of fans to suggest she find herself a shimmery version to match her outfit.

Claudia shared a sneak peek at her Strictly 2020 wardrobe last week

Claudia is dressed by stylist Sinead McKeefry, who spoke to HELLO! last year about the star's go-to glittery outfits.

Discussing their working relationship, Sinead said: "Claudia and I shop together but that usually ends in ten minutes of trying on and then a three-hour coffee and a gossip.

"I start prep for Claudia's outfits in August and we do a few big fittings throughout the run and then usually see how we feel on the day."

We can't wait to see what the rest of the series brings!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.