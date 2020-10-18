Michelle Keegan stuns fans with gorgeous photo in black dress and diamonds The actress is married to TOWIE star Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan shared the most beautiful photo to Instagram on Sunday night.

The Our Girl actress posted a super-glam picture which showed her wearing a stunning spaghetti strap ankle-length body-con black dress with a split up the side.

In one hand, she held onto a matching clutch bag. Her other hand was cupped around her beautiful updo, and her makeup was sleek and perfectly polished.

The 33-year-old captioned the lovely image: "These earrings didn’t get enough airtime [diamond emoji] #missyou."

As Michelle pointed out, the earrings she was wearing in the photo were truly special, twinkling under the lights and dangling almost to her shoulders - incredible!

The star appeared to be standing in the entrance to a very posh hotel, which had a marble floor and lush upholstered furniture in the frame behind Michelle.

The former Coronation Street performer's fans were quick to share their understandable approval for her fabulous look, with one commenting: "Omg that dress… Stunning!!"

Others chimed in: "Beautiful," "Oh HELLOOO [fire emoji]," and "Gorgeous Goddess."

The stylish star often shows off her perfect fashion sense on social media, and recently shared a snap of herself in a cosy autumn outfit that got the thumbs-up from her many followers - including her mother-in-law.

Michelle posted the gorgeous photo to Instagram

On Tuesday, Michelle posted a photo which showed her rocking a cute cropped co-ord with matching statement boots as she posed on a staircase.

She accompanied the look with a matching (and very on-trend) Bottega Veneta bag in white.

Michelle captioned the image: "Still in the cream camp just with a vintage twist".

Her mother-in-law, Carol Wright was among the first to comment, writing: "Beautiful my daughter in law x," which was liked by many of the actress' fans.

Michelle and Carol have been family for five years now, with the actress tying the knot with her husband, TOWIE cast member Mark Wright, in a church ceremony in May 2015.

