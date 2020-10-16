Mark Wright shares peek into his and Michelle Keegan's amazing home gym The famous pair share a beautiful home

Mark Wright was working up a sweat in the home gym he shares with Michelle Keegan on Friday – and it's amazing!

The Heart Radio host has previously revealed that he converted the space into a gym during lockdown.

Featuring fresh white walks with brick detailing and chic wooden floors, the high-end space is kitted out with practically every piece of equipment the incredibly fit couple could ever need.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan reveals new home video

What's more, one entire wall is made out of glass, meaning Mark and Michelle can look out over their beautiful surroundings while they exercise.

Earlier in October the famous couple reportedly put their Essex home on the market with "price on asking".

Mark showed off the space on Instagram

The couple have been in the process of building their dream home at a farmhouse nearby.

They purchased the property for £1.3million in February 2020 and have been renovating ever since.

That's quite some gym!

This month, the Sun reported that the the Our Girl and TOWIE stars have finally made the move to list their property, suggesting that the building works are almost complete.

It features a total of five bedrooms and three bathrooms across three floors and 3,000 square feet.

From what we've seen of their new residence so far, décor follows a chic grey and white colour scheme, with a grand entrance hall with white stairs and grey velvet furnishings throughout including sofas and curtains.

Metallic silver finishes add to the sophisticated aesthetic via chandeliers, glass tables with metal bases and silver flower vases.

The home also has its own cinema room, complete with enormous flatscreen television.

The kitchen, meanwhile, has its own wine fridge as previously unveiled by Michelle as she filmed various video clips in the space during the coronavirus pandemic.

Large patio doors open onto the garden, where there is a patio area, a lawn and of course the impressive gym.

