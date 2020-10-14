Michelle Keegan's daring autumn look gets her mother-in-law's seal of approval Carol Wright had the best reaction to Michelle's latest look

Michelle Keegan just wowed fans with her seriously chic autumn look, donning a daring white miniskirt and knee-high boots. But it seems her biggest fan of all is actually her mother-in-law - husband Mark Wright's mum Carol!

The Our Girl actress took to social media to showcase her stunning style on Tuesday night, rocking a cute cropped co-ord with matching statement boots as she posed on a staircase.

Effortlessly nailing the pale colour palette, Michelle opted for an on-trend Bottega Venatta bag - also in white.

Michelle Keegan looked seriously chic in white

The brunette beauty captioned the post: "Still in the cream camp just with a vintage twist". The star's followers were quick to comment on her gorgeous outfit – including mother-in-law Carol Wright.

"Beautiful my daughter in law x", Carol enthused, racking up dozens of likes for her sweet compliment. The TOWIE matriarch might be biased, but Michelle's fans were certainly all in agreement with her.

One posted, "You are truly stunning. Where is your outfit and boots from please", one wrote, while another shared, "This outfit is everything" and a third enthused, "You look amazing!". Hear, hear.

If you think Michelle's get-up looks familiar, that's because the star has previously rocked the thigh-grazing skirt and smart jacket on her social media account before.

Carol Wright was a big fan of daughter-in-law Michelle's look

The former Coronation Street favourite filmed herself sitting in the backseat of a car en route to a mystery location earlier this month, offering a close up at the textured detailing of her co-ord.

Michelle proved she does dressed down just as well as full-blown glamour over the weekend. The actress nailed off-duty dressing over the weekend when she stepped out in an all-black outfit for a walk with her pet dogs Phoebe and Pip.

Michelle is married to presenter Mark Wright

The star was dressed in dark grey mom jeans, a black roll-neck jumper and boots that appear to be Dr. Martens. You definitely can't go wrong with a chunky black boot this season!

