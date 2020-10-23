Loose Women makes history with all-black panel - and the fashion was fabulous, too

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Loose Women made an important statement on Thursday by airing its first all-black panel on the show, with Charlene White, Kelle Bryan, Judi Love and Brenda Edwards appearing on the landmark episode.

As daytime TV's first all-black panel show, it was a history-making moment, and viewers commented in their droves on the inspiring show.

Presenter Charlene White revealed on Instagram that it felt important for her to wear a black-owned brand on for the programme - and we're in love with her stunning midi dress from Shollyjaay.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Loose Women featured an all-black panel on Thursday

The star captioned a gorgeous outfit snap on Instagram: "When you've got a platform it's important to share it with those whose talents are so often overlooked. So it was important for me to wear a black designer today.

"So for daytime TV's first all-black panel show, I wore a frock by the fabulously talented @shollyjaay."

Charlene wore a gorgeous dress from Shollyjaay

Unsurprisingly, Charlene's beautiful dress quickly sold out, but there is another design in the silhouette available to buy. The 'Colvin' dress costs £79.99 and features flattering puff sleeves and a tiered skirt.

The Loose ladies looked fabulous in bold colours and prints

True to form, the rest of the panel looked equally gorgeous in their bold and bright looks - with Kelle looking lovely in a sunshine yellow dress from Kaleidoscope, Brenda in an incredible zebra print jumpsuit from Hotsquash London and Judi wearing a hot pink maxi from Flounce London.

Even better, Judi's standout dress is currently in the sale at ASOS, reduced from £65 down to just £26.50.

Flounce London maxi dress, £26.50, ASOS

We've got a feeling these ladies' fashion picks are going to be just as popular as Thursday's incredible show, so hurry if you fancy stealing their style!

Judi, who shared some gorgeous backstage shots from the studio - minus Kelle as she appeared from her home - was inundated with positive comments from both friends and fans.

Kelle appeared from home in a beautiful yellow dress

Strictly star and BBC Radio1 DJ Clara Amfo wrote: "LOVE to see it," while Nadia Sawalha added: "Love you girls!"

Another viewer commented: "Just loved the show - powerful hosts today with so much talent amongst you all."

