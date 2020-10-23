We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Fact: Vogue Williams has one of our favourite ever wardrobes. The Irish presenter wowed once again on Thursday, swapping her usual pretty dresses and trend-led looks for the perfect autumn wardrobe staple – the humble jumper and jeans combo.

The mother-of-two – who raises children Theodore, two, and baby Gigi, three months, with husband Spencer Matthews – donned a cashmere knit and the perfect skinny jeans, but it's her shoes that really made the outfit.

Vogue's camel Amanda Wakeley jumper and River Island skinnies were set off with a pair of gorgeous EGO mules, adding a pop of colour to her otherwise simple look.

Vogue Williams' simple autumn outfit is oh so chic

"Love this look, so perfect for autumn", "Fab as always Vogue" and "Love these shoes", her fans commented on the post – and even former I'm A Celebrity winner Vicky Pattison was a fan of the footwear.

While we can't track down Vogue's exact jeans online, River Island does some of the most flattering styles around.

Inside Vogue's wardrobe transformation

We'll be snapping up the newly restocked 'Dark Blue Hailey Rise Jeans' to pair with a cosy knit, just like the presenter.

Dark Blue Hailey Rise Jeans, £40, River Island

Vogue recently chatted to HELLO! about all things fashion, revealing she's a total eBay fiend and is always on the lookout for a bargain.

Talking us through her favourite brands to shop online, she said: "I do love a bit of Hobbs because I think it's more muted and not so wild.

Vogue has one of the best wardrobes in the business

"I also love Dolce & Gabbana, and I love a good cashmere brand as well. With high street brands, Dorothy Perkins and Zara are great.

"There are loads of high street brands on eBay's brand outlet – I got a jumpsuit on there for £25 and it is unbelievable, I've also recently got a dress for £13!"

